PotCoin Price Down 59% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. PotCoin has a market cap of $142,560.39 and $3.89 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 59% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00309344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016739 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003298 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,359,177 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

