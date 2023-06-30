Polymath Price Up 3.2% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $116.56 million and approximately $76,959.70 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00351184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12161743 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $37,793.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

