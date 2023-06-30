Polygon (MATIC) Market Cap Reaches $5.79 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Polygon has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $234.16 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polygon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polygon Profile

Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,319,469,069 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.