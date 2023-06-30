Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $137.95

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.95 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 133.47 ($1.70). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.74), with a volume of 1,025,576 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of £444.43 million, a PE ratio of 6,900.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.60.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

