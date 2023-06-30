Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,118,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 869,500 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $18.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLRX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,359.22%. Analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,284 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,240,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,106,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,628,000 after purchasing an additional 332,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

