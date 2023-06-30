Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,032,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 1,302,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.77.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
