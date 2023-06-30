Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.07

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 569479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

