Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Up 471.4% in June

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PHD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. 67,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 58,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 88,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

