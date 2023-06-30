Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.