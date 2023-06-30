Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 170,000 shares trading hands.

Petrel Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

