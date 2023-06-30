Peter Maag Sells 2,432 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) Director Peter Maag sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $21,207.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $460.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.01. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CareDx by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 432,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 332,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 496.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 107,408 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 450.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 34,511 shares during the period.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

