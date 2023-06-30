Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stake Lifted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,070 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Perficient comprises about 4.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Perficient worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $84.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $110.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

