Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.80. The company had a trading volume of 718,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,512. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 29.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.