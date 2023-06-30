Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $877,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11,831.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,940,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,668 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.10. 1,400,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,564. The stock has a market cap of $303.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average of $203.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

