Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $52.30. 766,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,754. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

