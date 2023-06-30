Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,156 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.16. 2,875,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,565,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.04 and its 200 day moving average is $178.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

