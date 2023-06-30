Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading Down 1.7%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTFree Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.84. 10,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 553,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKST. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90.

Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is an increase from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

