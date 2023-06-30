Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading Down 1.7%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.84. 10,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 553,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PKST. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90.
Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
