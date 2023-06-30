Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $313.68 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.72 and its 200-day moving average is $299.33.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.