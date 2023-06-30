Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $111.18. 987,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,764. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.