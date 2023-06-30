Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $401.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.28. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

