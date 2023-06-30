Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 3,943 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 1.5% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.