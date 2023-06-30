Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

