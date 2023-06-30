Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

