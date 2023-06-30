Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Purchases 38,707 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.1% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $80,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

