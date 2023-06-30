Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,280 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,497,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,427,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

