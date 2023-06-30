Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,570,000 after buying an additional 408,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,829,000 after buying an additional 269,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

