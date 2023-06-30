Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.