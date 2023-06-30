Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,701,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,216,000 after buying an additional 234,421 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 542.3% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 784,725 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

