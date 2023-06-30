Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Acquires 4,722 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $61.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $65.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

