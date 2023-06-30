Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 110,872 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 371,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.14. 2,204,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,436. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

