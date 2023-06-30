Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $9.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,520,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,535,000 after buying an additional 73,621 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.19. 65,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,615. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

