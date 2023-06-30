Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 342,437 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 342,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,807,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.56. 128,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,569. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

