Pagaya Technologies (PGY) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -193.22% -33.68% -11.02%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.96 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.23 billion $485.32 million -0.45

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pagaya Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, meaning that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ peers have a beta of 6.27, meaning that their average share price is 527% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 292 1321 1938 67 2.49

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 151.15%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 190.53%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies peers beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

