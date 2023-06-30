Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Lowered to $132.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

PKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.29. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

