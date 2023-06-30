PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.