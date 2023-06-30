Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.38. 3,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

