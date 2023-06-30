Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Hits $6.67 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $385,127.78 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,432.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00278768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.05 or 0.00834813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.00538223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00059201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,682,583 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

