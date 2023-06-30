Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Raised to $32.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OSTK. StockNews.com raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Trading Up 19.7 %

Shares of OSTK opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.