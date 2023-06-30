ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.03

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.03 and last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 9152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

ORIX Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 31.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

