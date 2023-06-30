Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 2.5%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 8,643,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 18,847,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.16.

Oriole Resources Company Profile



Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

