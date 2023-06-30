Orchid Hits Market Cap of $49.12 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $49.12 million and $1.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,425.70 or 0.99992047 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05083601 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $877,194.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.