Orbler (ORBR) Price Up 39.3% Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002659 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $164.79 million and $122,906.52 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

