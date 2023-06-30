OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 471,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.09. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $154.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.14 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,793,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 59.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

