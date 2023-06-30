Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

Oracle stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

