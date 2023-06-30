Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.79. 3,637,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

