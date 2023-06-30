Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

