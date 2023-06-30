Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

