Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lowered by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.9 %

ORCL traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.17. 4,796,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

