OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.10. 4,149,419 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,332,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in OPKO Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OPKO Health by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in OPKO Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

