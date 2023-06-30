Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,685 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,685 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,638,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,661,000 after acquiring an additional 828,991 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 225,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 221,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 282,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,904. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

